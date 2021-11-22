UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $15.85 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $774.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.