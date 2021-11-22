UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $113.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

