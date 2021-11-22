UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,887,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

NYSE BSIG opened at $30.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

