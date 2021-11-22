UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €151.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €158.39 ($179.99).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €128.30 ($145.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €94.50 ($107.39) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($165.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is €114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.47.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

