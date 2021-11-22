UBS Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $535.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $530.00 to $535.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.94.

NYSE:PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $287.12 and a 12 month high of $545.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

