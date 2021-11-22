Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 91.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.