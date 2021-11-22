Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $51.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

