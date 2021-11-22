United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in United States Cellular by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in United States Cellular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

