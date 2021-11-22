Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.55.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 258.71. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,267 shares of company stock worth $232,735,002. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.