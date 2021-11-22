UpToken (UP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $163.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One UpToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UpToken has a market cap of $310,906.37 and approximately $163.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UpToken has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UpToken

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

