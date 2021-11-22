US Capital Advisors Weighs in on EnLink Midstream, LLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.83 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,371 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,828 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $10,395,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $8,810,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

