USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $36.33 billion and approximately $4.37 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.81 or 0.07307838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085551 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00074606 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 36,356,322,217 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

