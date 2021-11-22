Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Vaccitech plc is based in OXFORD, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VACC. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Vaccitech stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Vaccitech has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaccitech will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vaccitech by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaccitech by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaccitech by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

