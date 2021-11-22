Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

