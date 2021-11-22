Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $255.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.57. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.87 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

