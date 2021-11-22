Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.78 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

