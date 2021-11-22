Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $5.11 Million in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Biomea Fusion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMEA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $5,289,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

