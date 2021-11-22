Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.58 and a 200-day moving average of $241.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $195.30 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

