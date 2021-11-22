Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $261.44 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $196.89 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

