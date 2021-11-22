Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $431.05 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $326.06 and a twelve month high of $432.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

