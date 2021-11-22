Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,790,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

