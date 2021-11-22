Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $134.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

