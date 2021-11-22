Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Financial Comparison

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $4.05 million 218.15 -$32.22 million ($0.54) -13.04 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.77) -1.64

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -5,414.56% -36.10% -30.69% Gamida Cell N/A -124.72% -51.17%

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vaxart presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 403.45%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Vaxart.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

