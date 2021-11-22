Veriti Management LLC Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

