Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Verso posted earnings of ($1.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verso stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Verso has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $693.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

