Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.61.

VRTX opened at $182.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.