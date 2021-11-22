Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$766,384.64 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Christopher Thomas Hill sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.92, for a total value of C$766,384.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,180,928.

Shares of CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

