Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.56.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.