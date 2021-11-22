Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

