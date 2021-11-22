Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $34.34 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 5.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Visa by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

V opened at $200.86 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

