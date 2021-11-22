Violich Capital Management Inc. Makes New $857,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $111.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

