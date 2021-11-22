Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after buying an additional 732,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after buying an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

