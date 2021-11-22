Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of ASND opened at $148.81 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

