Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,832 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,318 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,309,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 284,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $130.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $133.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 742,421 shares of company stock valued at $93,939,933. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

