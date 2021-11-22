Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,881 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 707,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $136.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

