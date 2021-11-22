Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 66.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,248,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 841,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

EOSE opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

