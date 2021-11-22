Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 685,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOSE opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. Equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $32,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,053. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

