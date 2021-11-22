Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,144 Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,410. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of KROS opened at $59.84 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

