Virtu Financial LLC Takes $227,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

