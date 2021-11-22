Virtu Financial LLC Takes $229,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 54.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 103,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ASIX opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

