Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $107.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

