Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 337,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 300,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 479,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,440. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.