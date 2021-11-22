Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 809,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,255 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 278,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 71,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $25.18. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,188. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.