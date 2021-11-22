Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.19. 9,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,038. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

