Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 6 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $15.57 on Monday, hitting $3,661.00. 45,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,402.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,398.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

