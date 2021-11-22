Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,683 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Visteon worth $29,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $120.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.