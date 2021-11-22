Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Vonage by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $16.37 on Monday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -233.82, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

