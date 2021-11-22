Vox.Finance (VOX) Tops One Day Volume of $258,240.00

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $954,251.48 and approximately $258,240.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.45 or 0.00053176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.84 or 0.07267310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.90 or 1.00343933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 43,977 coins and its circulating supply is 31,336 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vox.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vox.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vox.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

