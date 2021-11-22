voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Update

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:VJET opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.88. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 59.73% and a negative net margin of 67.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VJET. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in voxeljet in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in voxeljet in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in voxeljet by 32.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in voxeljet in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in voxeljet by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VJET shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on voxeljet from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.