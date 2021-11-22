W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

WRB stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.51. 685,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,108. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

